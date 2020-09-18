Wrestling legend and former WWE/IMPACT producer Lance Storm responded to a fan on Twitter who asked the long-time veteran why WWE would bill Canadian talent from the United States. Storm answered, “After Bret did the pro Canada anti USA gimmick and then Christian Test and I did the UnAmerican gimmick Vince was concerned fans would view All Canadians as heels so babyface Canadians were billed from US.”

You can see Storm’s tweet below.