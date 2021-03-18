Former WWE producer and Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm was a recent guest on the Table Talk podcast to discuss a number of different subjects, including how Storm hopes to return to the sport in Canada once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would like to return to Canada once restrictions aren’t an issue from COVID-19:

Until the border restrictions come up, no. There are Canadians that are crossing the border, but there’s a gamble to it. If I were to cross and get sick, Canadian health care won’t cover you in the States because there’s a travel advisory. I’ve heard of some people that did end up getting sick and they ended up with $300,000 in medical bills or, if you get sick, you can’t come back because you have to produce a negative test at home and you’re quarantined in the US and can’t come home to your family. It’s not worth the risk for me and my family, even if I don’t get sick. Once things get back to normal and they open the border to where restrictions aren’t an issue, then I would like to come back to work for someone.

Wants his last match to happen against Chris Jericho:

We made that pact ages ago. I always thought it would be cool to book end my first and last match against the same guy. He’s like, ‘Let’s just do it then.’ ‘Okay, but you’ve got to retire before we’re too old Chris.

