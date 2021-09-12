During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes the legendary Lanny Poffo spoke about his brother, the late Randy Savage, and how the Macho Man was reluctant to wrestle with the iconic George “The Animal” Steele. Hear Poffo’s full story below.

Says Savage didn’t feel like he could showcase his wrestling skill against Steele:

“I remember he told me, ‘I wasted all my time learning how to wrestle, so I could wrestle George Steele and not be able to. George wanted to have a good match, and Randy wanted to have a great match. You know, George was great at what he did. The guy had a hell of a gimmick. He was hairy with a green tongue, and it got over. But Randy’s idea of wrestling was to prove athleticism to the fans, not only the entertainment, but the athleticism. George Steele was a great athlete, but he was passed his peak.”

How Savage just put up with the feud:

“He just put up with it. You know, it certainly wasn’t his idea. But he was going to need to have a little flexibility if he was going to make it in the WWF. George was respectful behind the scenes and in the ring. He was just doing business with Randy and doing his best.”