AAA superstar Laredo Kid took to Twitter earlier tonight polling fans on where they would like to see him wrestle next. The promotion’s listed are AEW, NJPW, and ROH, with AEW leading the way with a 64.7%.

where would you like to see laredo kid? Donde les gustaría ver a laredo kid ? @mas_lucha @LuchaCentralCom @maskedrepublic @Planeta_Wrest — Laredokidpro (@Laredokidpro1) December 13, 2020

Kid is receiving massive praise after his singles matchup against Kenny Omega on last night’s TripleMania XXVIII, where Kid came up short against the Cleaner in his quest for the AAA Mega championship.

