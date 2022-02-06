Lucha-libre superstar Laredo Kid recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for a new interview, where Kid revealed that he had officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling and hopes to become a future X-Division champion. Highlights are below.

Confirms that he has signed with IMPACT and hopes to become X-Division champion:

Yes, my goal is to try [to] fight for that belt [X Division Title] because [when] I started in the wrestling business, I saw all the wrestlers that go for the X Division like AJ Styles and all [those] wrestlers. I think they motivated me to be a good wrestler, you know? Like training hard. When I see all the crazy moves they do, I try to do the same, you know?

Calls his signing a great opportunity:

And training more [to] be there one day and when I had the opportunity to be — to sign with IMPACT, it’s great, you know? Right now, it’s a dream to have this opportunity then I’m going to find the X Division belt.

