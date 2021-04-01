Lucha libre superstar Laredo Kid took to Twitter following last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT to thank President Tony Khan for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talents to the world. Kid teamed up with the Lucha Bros in a losing effort against world champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. He writes, “I just want to thank

@AEW & @TonyKhan for the great opportunity to show my talent to the world , I say goodbye tonight happy for do tagteam alongside two great Mexican luchadores @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx, but not satisfied with the result, I will strive to be better every day.”

I just want to thank @AEW & @TonyKhan for the great opportunity to show my talent to the world , I say goodbye tonight happy for do tagteam alongside two great Mexican luchadores @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx, but not satisfied with the result, I will strive to be better every day — Laredokidpro (@Laredokidpro1) April 1, 2021

AEW women’s star Tay Conti was also active on Twitter to celebrate her four year anniversary in pro-wrestling. She writes, “April 1, 2017 I had my first match ever. 4 years since I felt in love with professional wrestling & decided to dedicate my life to that. I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I get. I have a long way to go & I’m super excited about it !!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY.”