WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko was a recent guest on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including what he thinks is missing from today’s product, and how he feels about the recent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT. Highlights can be found below.

On teaming with Arn Anderson:

“I wasn’t big on tag teaming; I liked being a singles guy. You usually got more money, more recognition and the top spot. Especially at my age, and doing what I did, I didn’t mind tag teaming because it wasn’t quite as brutal. Even though it was brutal, it wasn’t quite as brutal. Arn was great. Arn was the perfect guy. I loved being teamed with Arn. Arn had the look and knowledge, especially with the way people thought of me. People really thought I was an asshole! Arn was a fun guy to travel with. He’s a funny guy!”

What he believes is missing from today’s wrestling:

“[Years ago] people could get emotionally involved in the suspense, and when something happened, they blew the roof off the place. In my case, I was followed down the highway…I got stabbed in the ass in a riot…. My car was smashed. I had to hide on other guys’ trunks. The difference today, today’s humanity doesn’t believe anything they see on TV any more. One thing professional wrestling has lost hold of is that emotional connection [with audiences].”

How he feels about NXT’s testing policy:

“I haven’t been there since probably before Christmas, because of the stupid virus crap. Everybody that has to go to the PC or NXT has to get up the day before at five in the morning and wait in line in a couple miles of cars to get the Covid test. Then they get the results the next morning whether they can go to work or not.”

Full interview can be found below.