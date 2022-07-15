The living legend Larry Zbyszko recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he recalled his days in WCW and how he helped Eric Bischoff book angles for the company’s top faction, the New World Order. Highlights from Zbyszko’s signing can be found below.

How he helped program the N.W.O.:

“Even Scott Hall said it when he was always interviewed a lot but I’m the guy that programmed the New World Order. I actually named the New World Order, not officially, but I was using it and stuff, and Eric heard the New World Order and it got in his mind and he decided, ‘This is the name for the thing,’ but I’m the one that programmed it — the way Scott Hall came in, the way it started and happened. If you start something off right, it gets the most emotion it can. If you start it dumb, you don’t get as much out of it for the fans.”

Compliments Bischoff for doing a hell of a job:

“Eric did a hell of a job. I mean, he did a great job and got heat, and in a time you didn’t have the dirt sheets and all the blabbers and all this and that, people were diving over the security rails trying to punch Eric out. He got real heat and he did a hell of a job, and the secret was he was a smart guy, smart enough to listen to me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)