Lars Sullivan just returned from a year long injury rehabilitation and it didn’t take him long for controversy to follow.

A Reddit user, Kalimera5, has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fuge, a yoga instructor. Annika is seen refunding Lars’ money after he makes inappropriate remarks towards her even after he was warned. She has since confirmed that the screenshots are real. It should be noted that this Reddit user is not Annika and that it has only been confirmed by her that this really is WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan. No official statement has been made by any parties involved yet.

Sullivan isn’t new to controversy. Last year, it was revealed that he had made several homophobic and racist remarks on a bodybuilding forum a decade ago. As a result, the WWE supposedly fined him and sent him to sensitivity training.

Sullivan eventually went out with a knee injury over the summer of 2019 with several people predicting rehab would only take around 6-9 months. It was reported by Fightful this weekend that he actually had to get surgery on both knees and that his recovery took a lot longer than people were expecting. It was also revealed that Sullivan was expected to work a program with Brock Lesnar at some point.