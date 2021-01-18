The last time that WWE held its biggest show of the year in Las Vegas, Nevada was in 1993 for WrestleMania 9.

On Saturday, WWE announced the next three host cities for upcoming WrestleMania events in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

According to Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, Las Vegas was a frontrunner for a future WrestleMania. However, WWE ended up announcing different host cities.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Las Vegas was originally expected to be the host of WrestleMania 39. He speculated that Vegas could host WrestleMania 40 since the city just built a new stadium.

Here is the schedule of WrestleMania events through 2023: