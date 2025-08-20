The Las Vegas Stadium Authority (LSVA) has released official numbers for WrestleMania 41 attendance.

According to the LVSA, a total of 118,641 fans attended across the two nights inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with 58,538 on Saturday and 60,103 on Sunday.

WWE’s own announced figures came in higher, with 61,467 reported for Night One and 63,226 for Night Two. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston noted it’s unclear whether the LVSA report reflects tickets sold or distributed, and whether suite attendance was factored in. He added that WWE’s numbers may include suite attendees.

The LVSA’s “Stadium Activity” report also provided insight into fan travel, showing that 81% of fans on Saturday and 84% on Sunday were from out of town, with nearly all of those fans traveling specifically for WrestleMania weekend (98% Saturday, 97% Sunday).

The report further highlighted WrestleMania 41 as the most-attended event at Allegiant Stadium during the April–June quarter, outdrawing shows by Post Malone (53,738), Kendrick Lamar (52,328), Coldplay (49,950 and 50,518), AC/DC (48,899), and Shakira (46,120).