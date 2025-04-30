– Lash Legend is still in shock. Following the split of The Meta-Four on the April 29 episode of WWE NXT this week, the women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media to give her day-after reaction. “Woke up thinking it was just a bad dream,” she wrote. “Still in disbelief. ”

Say it ain't so! 😔 Is this the end of Meta-Four as we know it?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ys7LUCnVsi — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

Woke up thinking it was just a bad dream. Still in disbelief. 💔 #M4L — Lash Legend (@lashlegendwwe) April 30, 2025

– Also reacting to the 4/29 NXT on CW show was WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, who commented after the show about her return to the WWE NXT brand. “Yeah, that was so sweet, so nice, and I’m so happy to be here,” she stated. “They are amazing. I love the NXT Universe. It was amazing.” She also spoke about teaming with Jordynne Grace on the show to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez. “Yeah, I told them, I told them,” she said. “I completely took care of them. I did it, so I’m still the Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY, is the Genius Of The Sky! Yay! Bye!”

– On the official WWE NXT YouTube channel, a special NXT Stand & Deliver Vlog was released showing Sol Ruca, as well as Hank & Tank having their big moments during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.