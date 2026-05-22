Lash Legend recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about seeing black wrestlers consistently featured on WWE programming, Trick Williams’ WrestleMania 42 ring entrance, which rapper she would like to walk to the ring with and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what it means for her to see black wrestlers consistently featured on WWE programming these days: “I think that it is such a monumental thing to be a part of, because I feel like, for me, when I was growing up watching wrestling… This was my preteen era where you just got a bad attitude, so I got into wrestling. I started watching it, and I loved it. I was like, ‘Dang, this is really cool.’ But, I watched it as a fan. I didn’t watch it as like, ‘Oh, I think I can do that one day.’ It was just something that I thought was so cool, so admirable. But I just didn’t know that I could do that because I didn’t see anybody on that screen that looked like me at the time. So now being able to be here and been blessed to get an opportunity to wrestle, I’m on the main roster doing all these things, pay-per-views, PLEs, WrestleManias. It’s just like, ‘Dang, we really did it.’ Obviously, Jacqueline paved the way. I feel like for me specifically, the moment that really hit me… I was actually signed to WWE, but I wasn’t here yet because it was around COVID time but the match that really impacted me was Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. When I saw that match, I was just like, ‘Man, this let me know. It just confirmed everything that I needed for myself.’ I was so emotionally invested. I’m like, ‘Dang, these women are killing it. I can literally do this too.’ I think a lot of great women have paved the way for us. It’s just a blessing to see that we’re getting these opportunities. We’re taking heat and killing it. I mean, we really are, like you said, on every single brand. Shout out to the men as well. Everybody talks about Trick, Oba, and Je’Von killing it. They all coming up and it’s just really cool to see that their talent is being showcased deservedly so.”

On which rapper she would like to walk with to the ring: “It’s Meg. Megan Thee Stallion, hands down, because we three stallions, Clydesdale horses, whatever you want to call us. But just know, we’re special now. I’m just saying. We’re all tall. Everybody knows Meg is tall, too, and she’s a stallion. I feel like she’s definitely fitting in the vibe that we got going on with being an Irresistible Force. So definitely Meg.”

On Trick Williams’ WrestleMania 42 ring entrance: “I was like, ‘That must be heavy.’ Because I felt the coat prior, and I’m like, ‘This is dense. This is a nice coat.’ Then I was like, ‘Dang, his muscles going to be popping for this match, okay. The quads going to be nice and right for that match.’ So that’s what I was thinking when I saw it, but no, it was just an amazing moment. That ramp was so long. I can’t remember… They said it was 75 feet. I feel like it was something like that. The fact that literally his brand [is] just having the Lemon Pepper Steppers and then obviously the coat at WrestleMania. It was just such a cool moment to see what he’s been creating and how it’s just taken off. It was really cool, especially for his first one, first of many. So we were all lit for him.”

On how it felt to be a tag-team champion in WWE: “Looking back at that moment, it was so surreal… All the flashbacks and just all the moments of hard work, all of that just hit me in that moment when the title was in my hand. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It made everything so worth it. It was a really special moment, Nia and I got to have together. I was super appreciative that my first one was with my girl Nia, so it was really amazing. Once you get that itch of a little gold, you keep wanting more. So now, I want some more. We got to be the two-time [Women’s Tag Team Champions], then have a longer run and represent this women’s tag division very well.”