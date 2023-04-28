Impact Wrestling has announced the Knockouts World Title match for the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view.

Under Siege will see Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defend against Jordynne Grace in a Last Chance match. If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Purrazzo defeated Grace to win the vacant title at Impact Rebellion on April 16. The title was declared vacant days before due to injuries to Mickie James.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

