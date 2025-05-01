The last finalist in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament is set.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia, the show wrapped up with a semifinal bout in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tourney for the men.

Kyle Fletcher, who is a member of The Don Callis Family, battled AEW veteran Hangman Page in the last semifinal bout of the ongoing annual Owen Hart Cup tourney.

The men’s tourney tilt went through two commercial breaks, and after a hard-fought back-and-forth battle, it was The Don Callis Family member Fletcher who came up short against Page, who earned the last spot in the finals.

With the win, Hangman Page will face Will Ospreay in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view on May 25 in Glendale, Arizona, where the winner will receive a world title opportunity at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

