Tonight’s WWE Raw in Ontario saw Shinsuke Nakamura inform Seth Rollins that he will once again be challenging him for the world championship, but this time in a Last Man Standing Match. The bout will take place on the October 7th Payback premium live event.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WWE FASTLANE:

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Last Man Standing for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

-John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso