The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 3, 2025, which took place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, multiple matches scheduled for next Friday’s show were announced.

As seen on the October 10 episode of WWE SmackDown this week, WWE confirmed a pair of championship contests and an additional Last Man Standing grudge match for the final show leading up to the highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event on October 11.

Now confirmed for the 10/10 episode of WWE SmackDown, which will emanate from Perth, Western Australia, Australia, is the latest “Open Challenge” from Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship.

After defeating Aleister Black to retain this week, the WWE Universe will find out 24-hours before WWE Crown Jewel: Perth who Zayn will defend his title against on the final blue brand show leading up to the international premium live event.

Additionally, in the second of two title tilts officially announced for the October 10 episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will square off against reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Wyatt Sicks, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, with the titles on-the-line.

If that wasn’t enough, joining the pair of championship contests on the final pre-PLE blue brand program will be an intense grudge match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. After weeks of sneak attacks and assaults on others to send messages to each other, Priest and Black will compete in a Last Man Standing match.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will provide the final action on the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Scheduled to headline the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth PLE on October 11 are a pair of Crown Jewel title tilts, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins squaring off for the men, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer duking it out for the ladies.

Joining the two annual Crown Jewel champion versus champion co-main events will be one of the final matches on John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” year-long WWE retirement tour, as he meets fellow pro wrestling legend “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles inside the RAC Arena.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on October 10 for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Join us again the following morning for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results from the same location.