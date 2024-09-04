WWE NXT General Manager Ava has announced a big match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As part of “WWE Week on USA Network” next week, where Raw, NXT and SmackDown air on the same network on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, a Last Man Standing match will take place on the September 10 episode of WWE NXT.

Scheduled for 9/10 at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE NXT next week will feature Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing No. 1 Contender Match.

The winner will move on to challenge WWE NXT World Champion Ethan Page for the title at the first WWE NXT on CW show on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

