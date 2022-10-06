Major League Wrestling issued the following press announcing that Alexander Hammerstone will be defending the MLW world title against EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka for MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Two titans. Two champions. One goal: crush, batter and beat the other to the point where he can no longer stand.

“The strongest athletes in the history of MLW! Who truly is THE power of Major League Wrestling?,” asks MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “I am very curious, so at FIGHTLAND we will find out!”

The World Heavyweight Championship will be contested for the first-time ever in a physically draining and violent bout which stipulates the only way to victory is to decimate your adversary to the extent that he cannot stand for 10 count. Pinfalls, submissions, count outs, and disqualifications are all out the window.

Entering his second year as the World Heavyweight Champion, Hammerstone is having a banner run, having defended the belt against the best of the best and around the world.

But never before has the Phoenix powerhouse rumbled with such an impressive physical specimen as that of EJ Nduka.

A 3-sport athlete, Nduka competed in the NFL where he astonished with his 42-inch vertical and ability to do the 40 yard in 4.5. He even benched 225 pounds 33 consecutive times.

Driven by an “Undeniable” mantra, Nduka dominated in bodybuilding as a national champion. An IFBB Pro, Nduka has competed in the Arnold Classic and is a Lou Ferrigno Champion.

Bench pressing an uncanny 500 pounds and leg pressing over a ton, Nduka is not just pure power but speed and stamina. A dangerous combo for anyone that dares test the 6’8” skyscraper.

One-half of the reigning World Tag Team Championship team of Hustle & Power, Nduka has conquered all in the division, since winning the championship 8 months ago.

Who is the power in Major League Wrestling? The world will find out as two titans collide for the first-time ever in a Last Man Standing match at FIGHTLAND.

Which man will be left standing?

Who will be clutching the World Heavyweight Championship as the mightiest titan of all?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

The Samoan SWAT Team

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

