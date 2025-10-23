AEW reportedly had to make some unexpected last-minute adjustments to the WrestleDream 2025 lineup, following an injury to one of the company’s most high-profile international stars.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a major tag team match originally scheduled for the pay-per-view was quietly scrapped due to Kota Ibushi’s ongoing injury issues as well as logistical complications surrounding his travel and schedule.

The planned bout was set to reunite the Golden Lovers — the celebrated duo of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi — for the first time since Omega’s return from injury earlier this year. The pair were reportedly slated to face Mark Davis and Josh Alexander, representing the Don Callis Family, in what was intended to be one of the event’s standout marquee matches.

However, Meltzer clarified that some early reports surrounding the match’s cancellation were inaccurate. Contrary to prior speculation, Hechicero was never booked to take part in the match, as the CMLL star was already committed to appearances in Wolverhampton, England that same weekend. He said,

“So the deal with the match — it was originally going to be Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi against Mark Davis and Josh Alexander. That was originally going to be the match on this show that ended up not happening because of Kota Ibushi’s injury. I had written in the Observer that it was Hechicero (and Alexander), but Hechicero was booked in Wolverhampton, England this weekend… So Hechicero was never booked on this show.”

Despite the cancellation, AEW still found a way to incorporate some of the key players into the broadcast. Kenny Omega, Mark Davis, and Josh Alexander all appeared during the WrestleDream card in different segments. Omega made a surprise appearance late in the night, running in to assist Jurassic Express after a brutal post-match beatdown at the hands of the Don Callis Family.

While fans were undoubtedly disappointed not to see the long-awaited Golden Lovers reunion, sources within AEW reportedly remain hopeful that the tag match can still take place at a future pay-per-view once Ibushi is fully cleared for in-ring competition.