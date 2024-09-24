A Last Monster Standing match has been announced for next week’s WWE Raw.

During the September 23 episode of WWE Raw, Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman kicked the show off during the arrival shots of Superstars entering the building by picking up where they left off last week and reigniting their savage brawl.

Later in the show, The Miz was scheduled for a match against Reed, but before it could get started, Strowman showed up and their brawl continued, and saw a number of security guards beaten down in the process as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce lost his mind while watching on.

In hour number two of the 9/23 Raw show, Pearce was interviewed backstage and he announced Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman for next week’s Raw on September 30, the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” show.

But not just in any match.

In A Last Monster Standing match.

