-Ahead of last night’s Rampage on TNT AEW presented a Buy-In card on their company Youtube channel, which included a classic encounter between Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki. As of this morning the video has pulled in over 500,000 views making it the most watched AEW-related video of the week with the numbers continuing to go up. As for live viewership…the Buy-In reached a peak of 97K.

-Today is AEW world champion Kenny Omega’s 38th birthday. The Cleaner even trended on Twitter for how many wished him well. Happy birthday Omega!