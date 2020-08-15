Last Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Broadcasted Under A TV-14 Rating

Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown was broadcast under a TV-14 rating for the first time in 12 years. Along with Monday Night Raw, SmackDown has worked under a PG rating since 2008 but declining ratings seemed to have made WWE shift their approach to programming. The image of the TV-14 rating can be seen in the tweet below.

AYOOOOO SMACKDOWN IS TV-14 TV-14 IS BACK YOU LOVE TO SEE IT#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NZ1gwiDpZP — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 15, 2020

Whether this was a one-week trail has yet to be determined. Next week’s episode of the blue-brand show will be broadcasted live, and will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, which will be the first event outside of WWE’s Performance Center since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency back in March.