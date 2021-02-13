According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.883 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 11.4% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which came in second behind Shark Tank. The show saw the return of Seth Rollins, as well as determining the contenders for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay per view.

The program finished eighth overall in total viewership falling behind Shark Tan, 20/20, MacGuyver, Magnum P.I., Dateline NBC, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with over six million people tuning in.

Full ratings will be out Monday.