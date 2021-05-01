According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.932 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s show that had 2.042 million. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which tied for #1 along with the first hour of the NFL Draft. The blue-brand featured a highly anticipated Universal title matchup between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan that included the stipulation that Bryan leaves SmackDown if he loses, which he did.

Overall the program finished 7th in total viewership behind Magnum P.I., MacGuyver, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and the second night of the NFL Draft. Blue Bloods won the night with well over 6 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.