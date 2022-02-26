Last night’s WWE SmackDown had a sellout crowd from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This actually marks the largest crowd and biggest box office in the history of the venue, with zero of the WWE talent receiving any comps for the show due to the demand for tickets.

The show featured a Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns segment, with the Beast attacking a number of security officials that were surrounding the ring. One of those guards was Traxx from the NWA, and indie star JGeorge. The rest were students and graduates from the indie wrestling scene, many from WrestlePro New Jersey and Create A Pro in New York.

Ratings for SmackDown will be released soon. Stay tuned.

