The “F*ck ICE” chants at AEW events continue to make their way into the mainstream conversation.

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, host John Oliver referenced the now-viral chants that have broken out at recent All Elite Wrestling shows (see video below).

It’s been a noteworthy couple of weeks for AEW in terms of buzz, as loud “F*ck ICE” chants erupted during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite and again at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

In both instances, the chants took place while Brody King was in the ring.

The reaction was impossible to ignore.

King, who previously wore an “Abolish ICE” shirt during a Grand Slam event in Mexico last year, has become closely associated with the crowd responses. While the chants have sparked debate online, they’ve also fueled additional discussion around AEW programming beyond the usual wrestling circles.

That crossover attention continued on Oliver’s HBO platform, where he mentioned the chants while discussing the irony and “satisfying” nature of AEW broadcasts occasionally featuring ICE-related advertising.

The HBO program joins CNN, TMZ, NBC and other mainstream media outlets that have covered the story in the past few days.