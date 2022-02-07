Fightful Select has released a new report revealing that this past Monday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Raw underwent numerous changes prior to the show airing. Highlights are below.

-The final revision of the show wasn’t sent out to talent until “shortly” before airtime, with a change even being made to that copy after that went out. Dolph Ziggler was originally going to face Montez Ford until many informed creative that Angelo Dawkins is from Cincinnati, which is where the show was held.

-The show was also going to originally include a Fatal-Five way matchup to determine the participants in the Elimination Chamber matchup. The bout would have included Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and AJ Styles, with the person being pinned not being in the chamber. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were always expected to compete in the matchup.

-Several producers for the show were revealed. Kenny Dykstra produced the Veer vs. Akira Tozawa singles match, as well as the Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan showdown. Dkystrak also produced the Roderick Strong vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez dark matchups from SmackDown. The SmackDown main event dark match between The Bloodline, The Viking Raiders, and Jason Jordan was produced by Jason Jordan.