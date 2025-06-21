The WWE Women’s Champion will be in action next week.

During the June 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax came to the ring and spoke about how it was she who Tiffany Stratton who sought her out to be under her wing when she arrived on SmackDown.

Jax complains about how she was screwed out of the WWE Women’s Championship, only for the familiar sounds of, “It’s Tiffy-Time!” to interrupt her.

With that said, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton came to the ring and called Jax someone comparable to an ex-boyfriend who just won’t get over her. She says maybe she’s just better than her.

From there, Jax said Stratton should prove it, to which Stratton said she plans to, noting she already got a match between the two of them set for next week. It won’t just be any match, however, as it will be a Last Woman Standing match.

As the segment was coming to a close, Jax laid out Stratton, prompting 2025 Ms. Money In The Bank Naomi to run out teasing a cash-in. In the end, however, Stratton knocked Naomi off the apron and onto Jax at ringside before her cash-in was made official.

WWE SmackDown takes place next Friday, June 27, 2025, live at 8/7c on the USA Network.

.@tiffstrattonwwe just challenged Nia Jax to a Last Woman Standing Match next week 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zPboXIU6AI — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2025