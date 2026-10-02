WWE has announced another match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Rey Fenix will team with Nathan Frazer and Axiom of Fraxiom to take on Ricky Saints and The War Raiders in six-man tag team action at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The match stems from a digital exclusive following the September 25 episode of SmackDown. Saints stirred up trouble between the two teams by telling Erik and Ivar that Frazer and Axiom had mocked The War Raiders over losing the AAA World Tag Team Championships to El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno.

Also scheduled for tonight is a singles match between Giulia and Blake Monroe.

The final spots in the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches will also be decided ahead of WWE Money In The Bank 2026.

Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley will meet in a Triple Threat Match for the final women’s spot, while Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano will battle for the remaining place in the men’s field.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.