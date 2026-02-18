The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the Wednesday, February 18, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, All Elite Wrestling has announced a big addition to the advertised card.

Now confirmed for tonight’s two-hour prime time program is AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of The Death Riders going one-on-one against Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is a face-to-face segment with AEW World Champion MJF and No. 1 Contender Hangman Page, Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne vs. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship, as well as the in-ring debut of The Brawling Birds women’s duo of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor.

