Tonight’s episode of NXT on The CW will feature a new tag team showdown, as the duo of Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are set to battle The Culling’s Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

This comes following events on the June 3rd episode of NXT, where The Culling’s Izzi Dame blindsided Brooks Jensen with a steel chair. Spears and Vance supported her actions, claiming Jensen wasn’t fully committed to the group’s cause.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Lucha Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.