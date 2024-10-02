– AEW has confirmed a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite five-year anniversary show. As noted, MVP teased an announcement for the show this evening in a video shared via his Instagram page earlier today. AEW has confirmed that MVP will indeed make an announcement on the broadcast this evening.

TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite: 5th Anniversary

LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork @The305MVP has an announcement! LIVE TONIGHT#AEW Dynamite: 5th Anniversary

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/0iFBzyng7L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2024

– Speaking of tonight’s show, AEW has also released the following pre-show digital exclusive footage of AEW International Champion Will Ospreay’s arrival to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. for his highly-anticipated title tilt against Ricochet.

EXCLUSIVE: Before his HISTORIC match vs @KingRicochet TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite's 5 Year Anniversary, @WillOspreay arrives to the arena! Watch Dynamite LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm/7pm C on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UAmYY2XIzR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2024

– Finally, Renee Paquette and RJ City checked in on AEW’s various social media channels with their official AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary preview video. Check it out below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results from Pittsburgh, PA