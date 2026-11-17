A unique tribute to the late AEW star PAC has surfaced in the world of video games.

The popular multiplayer online game “Foxhole” has announced a new weapon named in honor of PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, as part of its upcoming “Engines of War” update.

The weapon, officially called the “P-A-C ‘Bastard’ Burst Launcher,” is an anti-tank launcher capable of firing three independently propelled White Ash rockets in rapid succession.

The official description of the weapon reads as follows:

“Unleashing a rapid barrage of three independently propelled White Ash rockets, the P-A-C ‘Bastard’ Burst Launcher brings a powerful new anti-tank weapon to the Warden infantry arsenal. Its unusual design earned it the name ‘Bastard’ due to the dangerous development process involved in creating White Ash canisters capable of withstanding the launch.”

Originally released in 2022, “Foxhole” is a massively multiplayer online war game that allows thousands of players to participate in ongoing battles through combat, reconnaissance, base building and other military operations.

The game is currently available on Steam for $29.99, with the “Engines of War” update scheduled for release on December 7.

The tribute comes nearly two months after PAC passed away on September 27 at the age of 40. Bronchial asthma was subsequently determined to be his official cause of death.

PAC’s wife, Natalie Satterley, also shared an emotional tribute to her late husband on social media this week, reflecting on his legacy and expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from family, friends, colleagues and wrestling fans.