– As previously mentioned, word going around is that MJF has been pushing for his current program with Mark Briscoe for several months, well before it officially kicked off on television.

– On the subject of MJF, he’s been juggling a packed schedule this week. He was in Winnipeg to film scenes for Violent Night 2, then traveled to Mexico on Friday for his CMLL match, before heading into Toronto for AEW All Out. Following the pay-per-view, he’s expected to return to Winnipeg for more filming and is also advertised for next week’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh.

– Regarding the Hurt Syndicate, those involved say they haven’t heard anything about new members being added to the group, despite there having been strong pitches for the idea in the past.

– MVP, who recently got back into the ring, specifically pushed to work with the Gates of Agony. We’re told he’s very high on their potential and was enthusiastic about teaming with them.

– There’s been on-and-off talk for months about the Renegades possibly aligning with Mercedes Moné. While that discussion has picked up traction at different points, however similar pitches have been floating around for close to a year now.

– The Saturday Tailgate Brawl is part of AEW’s ongoing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and was included in their broader agreement. There will also be a post-show following All Out: Toronto, though it won’t be carried on WBD platforms.

– The decision to adjust the start time for All Out came after the success of running afternoon shows with both All In and Forbidden Door earlier this year.

