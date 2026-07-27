WWE Raw is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on Netflix, the WWE SummerSlam go home episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Heading into the show we have learned that WWE is reportedly planning to have the Hell in a Cell structure hanging above the ring throughout the evening. The cage’s presence is expected to tie into the go-home segment for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, who will square off in a weigh-in ahead of their upcoming SummerSlam showdown, moderated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

In other backstage notes, multiple members of the “Broken Lizard” comedy troupe are on hand at tonight’s tapings, reportedly in costume for the upcoming Super Troopers 3. Given their presence in character, some form of on-screen crossover or cameo appearance during the broadcast wouldn’t be surprising.

Additionally, Sean Evans, host of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, is also backstage at Raw tonight.

For a complete preview of matches and segments planned for the July 27 episode of WWE Raw in Inglewood, CA., click here.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)