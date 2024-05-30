MJF may appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in some form or fashion, however PWInsider.com is reporting that the former AEW World Champion is not in Los Angeles, California for tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing 2024 show.

It’s also worth noting that top-level WarnerBros Discovery executives are in attendance at the Kia Forum in L.A. for tonight’s show.

This includes Sam Linsky, who holds the position of Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President, Programming & Operations, TNT, TBS, and truTV and has been a big champion for AEW since it first came to TNT.

As noted, WBD is in negotiations with Tony Khan and AEW to possibly retain their weekly television programming on TNT and TBS.

In a pair of matches held prior to the live AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, Brandon Cutler (with Colt Cabana) defeated Evil Uno with a frog splash and Zak Knight beat Colt Cabana with a punch to the face.