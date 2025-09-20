– WWE had Stephanie Vaquer, The Usos and IYO SKY on hand in Indianapolis Friday for WrestlePalooza media appearances. Originally, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were also scheduled, but they were pulled so they could work Friday’s SmackDown.

– ESPN sources indicated that the push behind WWE content this week has been even stronger than the initial rollout when UFC first came on board with the network.

– Despite speculation, we’re told that Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre was always locked in for WrestlePalooza. WWE reportedly had a firm handle on Cody’s filming schedule for the Street Fighter movie, and planned accordingly.

– At one point, a Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena main event was considered. However, it was stressed to us that the switch wasn’t because Brock wanted to fly out early—although he is known for preferring that schedule.

– The decision to close the show with Cody vs. McIntyre came down to ESPN wanting the pomp and circumstance of a big title match in the headlining spot.

