More late backstage news and internal notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Backlash 2026 premium live event from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

One interesting detail making the rounds internally involves the recent Paul “Triple H” Levesque WWE Backlash promotional vignette. WWE reportedly made the call to release outtakes from the segment only after seeing the strong online reaction and wave of content referencing the original video. The company quickly leaned into the buzz once it became clear the clips were gaining traction across social media platforms.

As is usually the case for major premium live events, several WWE talents who are not officially scheduled for the card are said to be backstage at the arena tonight. However, sources noted that not everyone was specifically brought in for the show itself, with some simply being present while others may be there for possible dark matches, creative meetings, or contingency plans.

There’s also continued speculation surrounding John Cena’s heavily promoted “history-making” announcement at tonight’s event.

The internal expectation within WWE reportedly remains that Cena’s reveal will be connected to the rumored “Club WWE” project. One source indicated they do not currently expect the announcement to involve a future WrestleMania location reveal. That said, the exact nature of Cena’s announcement has not been confirmed as of this writing, and plenty of speculation continues to circulate backstage heading into the show.

Betting odds and backstage expectations have also become a major topic of discussion throughout the week.

Among the names considered creative favorites internally for WWE Backlash were IYO SKY, Trick Williams, and Roman Reigns. One particularly interesting note claimed that Roman Reigns was expected to leave the event as champion, though exactly what that could mean remains open to interpretation heading into tonight’s show.

Official betting odds from MyBookie reportedly list IYO SKY as the biggest favorite on the entire card, while Roman Reigns is also viewed as a heavy favorite entering the event. Trick Williams has likewise been strongly favored in his match against Sami Zayn.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have reportedly remained at virtually even odds throughout the entire week leading into the premium live event, which is considered somewhat unusual this close to bell time.

Another mystery surrounding the show involves Danhausen’s surprise partner. Betting odds for the mystery teammate were reportedly pulled recently, though CM Punk had been listed as the favorite as recently as Friday. Jelly Roll has also been heavily rumored for the role, although his name reportedly never appeared in the published odds before they were removed.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The Countdown to #WWEBacklash starts NOW! #WWEBacklash streams TONIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited and @netflix internationally. Catch the second hour of Countdown to #WWEBacklash and the first hour of #WWEBacklash LIVE on ESPN2! ▶️… pic.twitter.com/bDWVWGN4tC — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)