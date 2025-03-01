You can check out some late-breaking backstage news and notes from tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event below, courtesy of Fightful Select:

Referee Assignments:

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Daphanie LaShaunn (Inside) – Ryan Tran, Danilo Anfibio, Jason Ayers, Dan Engler (Outside)

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae – Dan Engler

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Rod Zapata

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Chad Patton (Inside). Eddie Orengo, Jason Ayers, Danilo Anfibio, Rod Zapata (Outside)

Producers:

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Petey Williams, Jason Jordan, TJ Wilson, Kenny Dykstra

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae: TJ Wilson

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn: Michael Hayes

Men’s Elimination Chamber: Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode, Jamie Noble, Shane Helms

Match Times:

Women’s Elimination Chamber – 40 minutes

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae – 15 minutes

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – 25 minutes

Men’s Elimination Chamber – 40 minutes

Several Smackdown talents stayed in town for the 2025 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

WWE hosted a community event on Friday morning, along with a Fanatics event and talent signings.

For the Cody Rhodes/The Rock segment, no producer is assigned, but Ed Koskey and Brian Parise are the writers. The segment is expected to last 15 minutes.

Betting odds this week favored Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton/Trish Stratus, and Sami Zayn.

There was significant movement regarding Drew McIntyre, who remains the odds favorite, though still at +odds. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus are locked in as picks for tonight’s show.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will be seated ringside for the opening match.

Jade Cargill is expected to return soon, having been at the WWE Performance Center for nearly two months.

WWE also anticipates some celebrity appearances at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

Steve Argintaru is reporting that rapper Drake has a seat saved for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. They also have seats saved for Lil Yachty, Robbie Amell, NAV, Dion Dawkins, a member of Sum 41, Andrew Phung and Italia Ricci.