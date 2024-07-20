A late change has been announced for the advertised lineup for tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view.
Ahead of tonight’s show, TNA Wrestling announced that Jonathan Gresham has been pulled from the lineup for the show just hours before it goes on the air live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
“Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete tonight,” TNA announced. “KUSHIDA will now go one-on-one with
Rich Swann on Countdown to TNA Slammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE at 7pm ET on TNA+.”
