– It was announced during the Countdown to TNA Rebellion 2025 pre-show that Cody Deaner will be filling in for JDC in the match that will see The System with Alisha Edwards takes on The Rascalz & Ace Austin with WWE legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

– NJPW star Shane Haste of TMDK was the man to answer the “Walk With Elijah” first-ever open challenge during the TNA Rebellion 2025 pre-show. He put up a good fight, but ultimately got pinned after Elijah hit his Highwayman’s Farewell tombstone piledriver for the finish.

– Gia Miller, O’Shea Jackson Jr. from the No Contest Wrestling podcast, as well as Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer from SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio served as the pre-show panelists during ‘Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2025.’