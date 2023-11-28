Monday’s episode of WWE Raw was a big show with the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

It also featured The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY in a Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match.

Fightful Select reports as of Monday afternoon, Alpha Academy vs. DIY, DIY vs. Creeds, Creeds vs. Indus Sher, Creeds vs. Imperium, and New Day vs. Creeds were the Tag Team Turmoil match order.

Instead, there were changes made to the individual falls in the match on the rundown sheet. The show saw DIY go over Alpha Academy and Indus Sher, only to lose to The Creeds, who had beaten the New Day before Imperium.

It’s unclear when they will get their title bout against WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day.