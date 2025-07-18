The lineup for the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, TNA confirmed the addition of a featured six-man tag-team match for their “Countdown” pre-show for the TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view event.

Now confirmed for the pre-show that will lead into the highly-anticipated PPV show at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner vs. former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Real1 (f.k.a. Enzo Amore), Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop in six-man tag-team action.

The announcement regarding the new match was made by hip-hop star Westside Gunn, who is also responsible for the fan-favorite Hurt Syndicate theme song in AEW. Soon after, Zilla Fatu chimed in on X to comment (see below.)

Also scheduled for Countdown to TNA Slammiversary 2025 on Sunday night, July 20, is The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to stop by here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday night for complete TNA Slammiversary 2025 results.

HUUUUUUUUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🦂🦂🦂😮😮😮😮😮🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂 I TOLD YALL 4THROPE IS THE CULTURE & THE REAL 4BIDDEN 🚪 On @tnawrestling BIGGEST STAGE @4thrope will be on LIVE PPV this Sun at UBS ARENA THEY ACCEPTED MY… pic.twitter.com/g9PCGL7dgs — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) July 18, 2025