Some late news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured below are some of the items:

– There has not been any word regarding Giulia being in town in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight. She is expected at the Marigold event coming up on Tuesday.

– There has not been any word regarding talents from TNA Wrestling outside of Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace being at the UFC Apex tonight for the show. Joe Hendry is a name that keeps coming up as someone NXT might want to work with from the current TNA roster.

– A strong presence from the UFC is expected at the show tonight. As seen on SmackDown, former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko, and announce team Brian Fitzgerald, Laura Sanko and Paul Felder were shown in the crowd during the WWE on FOX broadcast. There has been talk about possibly using UFC gloves for the NXT Underground match on tonight’s show. Whether they go that route remains to be seen.

– In addition to those scheduled for the card this evening, Meta-Four, Tatum Paxley, Thea Hail, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson are all in town.

– The production set up inside the UFC Apex for tonight was said to be a complicated challenge for the NXT crew, but from all accounts, they are pleased with the way things have turned out.

(H/T: Fightful Select)