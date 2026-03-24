Lemmy of legendary rock band Motörhead, who famously performs the theme song for WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, is coming to WWE Champions.

The following press release was issued this week to make the announcement:

Motörhead and Lemmy Rock Scopely’s “WWE Champions” in New Event

Players can unlock and play as Motörhead’s iconic bassist Lemmy, and new Triple H variant, by participating in the new themed “Ace of the Ring” event

LOS ANGELES – March 23, 2026 – “WWE Champions,” the number one downloaded WWE mobile game from Scopely, invites the WWE Universe to feel the noise as Lemmy and the powerful force that is Motörhead crash into the ring with a new event.

Players will have the chance to unlock and play as the bone-breaking bassist Lemmy Kilmister by participating in the “Ace of the Ring” event. By completing timed tasks, players can obtain various Motörhead-themed items to add Lemmy to their roster with his “Ace of Spades” gear. But he’s not the only one entering the fight; Lemmy has backup in the form of The Game himself, Triple H. During this event, players can also earn the new Triple H “Cerebral Assassin” character and his “Warpig” gear. Players can recreate the iconic moments when Motörhead played Triple H for his entrances at Wrestlemania X-Seven and Wrestlemania 21, but this time Lemmy will join the match to create a Wrestlemania moment you’ll only experience in “WWE Champions.” Players can continue to participate in the event to earn exclusive limited-time items and upgrade both characters to create a true juggernaut of a tag team to rule the WWE Universe and play it loud.

“Finally, we are able to bring the legend himself, Lemmy, and Motörhead into WWE Champions!” said Jerome Collin, General Manager for “WWE Champions” at Scopely. “Motörhead’s iconic theme for Triple H has remained one of the most enduring songs in WWE history and now, we’re able to bring both of these Titans together in the ring for the first time to create heavy metal mayhem for the WWE Champions roster.”

Lemmy comes with his own unique attire and moveset that bring a loud, powerful flavor to “WWE Champions,” the beloved and challenging puzzle RPG experience available on mobile and Web. These two new characters will be available for unlock throughout the “Ace of the Ring” event running from today until Friday, March 27.

For more information on Lemmy and Motörhead in “WWE Champions” as well as gameplay updates, check out this week’s “WWE Champions” blog post.

About WWE Champions

WWE Champions is the number one most downloaded WWE mobile game available on iOS and Android devices. Gameplay features challenging puzzle battles in which players must match gems in order to perform wrestling moves. With more than 650 WWE Superstars and counting, WWE Champions is the definitive game for fans to experience dream matches featuring current and legendary WWE Superstars that can’t be seen anywhere else.

About Scopely

Scopely is a leading video game and global interactive entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most beloved and enduring experiences, including two of the most successful mobile games of all-time “MONOPOLY GO!” and “Pokémon GO,” along with “Stumble Guys,” “Star Trek™ Fleet Command,” “MARVEL Strike Force,” “WWE Champions,” the Scrabble® franchise, “Yahtzee® With Buddies,” and many others. Across mobile, web, PC, and console, Scopely creates, develops, publishes, and live-operates one of the most diversified and award-winning portfolios in the games industry — bringing hundreds of millions of players together through a shared love of play.

Founded in 2011, Scopely is powered by its exceptional team — including thousands of world-class gamemakers around the globe, a distinctive tenet-driven culture, and its proprietary technology platform, Playgami. Together, these strengths have fueled Scopely’s position as the #1 mobile games company in the U.S. and #2 globally, generating more than $10 billion in lifetime revenue. Whether building global sensations like “MONOPOLY GO!” from the ground up, or expanding through strategic acquisitions, including the FoxNext, GSN, and Niantic games businesses — Scopely consistently delivers experiences players love today and return to for years to come.

Recognized multiple times as one of the “100 Most Influential Companies in the World” by TIME magazine and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” and “Best Workplaces for Innovators,” Scopely believes that video games can be a force for good — creating meaningful connections, vibrant communities, and making life better through play.

Scopely has global operations and partners across four continents in more than a dozen countries worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.scopely.com/.