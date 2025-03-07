Some spoiler updates have surfaced regarding tonight’s new episode of TNA iMPACT.

Heading into the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program before the TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view on March 14, we have learned what will be opening and closing the show this evening.

Starting off the March 6 episode of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ will be one-on-one action between new signee Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, and Brian Myers of The System.

Additionally, the main event closing out tonight’s show will be the advertised tag-team tilt pitting TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardy Boyz against another pair of new TNA signees, The Colons. The duo of Eddie and Orlando Colon are featured in a new pre-iMPACT digital exclusive segment, which you can view via the video embedded below courtesy of the official TNA Wrestling X account.

Tonight’s taped episode of TNA iMPACT is being presented by the new “Queen of the Ring” film based on the life and career of Mildred Burke.

For a complete preview of the show, including a full list of matches and segments planned for the program, click here.

