There continues to be plenty of buzz surrounding AEW Double or Nothing heading into tonight’s pay-per-view event, with backstage excitement reportedly high for several reasons.

Internally, there has reportedly been strong enthusiasm regarding the overall presentation of the show, particularly how the venue setup will look on camera. The event reportedly underwent multiple changes from plans that had been discussed in recent months, with Tony Khan said to have had significant ideas in place for the show.

AEW Double or Nothing is also reportedly a legitimate sellout. Talent and staff were allegedly informed that complimentary tickets were extremely limited leading into the event.

Despite online speculation, there is said to be virtually no chance of WWE stars New Day or Aleister Black appearing at tonight’s event. Questions surfaced after Xavier Woods and Austin Creed were announced for a convention appearance this month, but those appearances reportedly have no connection to a potential AEW involvement.

Wardlow is reportedly in town for Double or Nothing weekend, although that does not necessarily mean he will appear on the pay-per-view itself. He has reportedly been working toward getting medically cleared. Mance Warner was also said to be in town for the event, though AEW reportedly confirmed they were not involved in Warner pulling out of AAW bookings this weekend.

Ahead of his AEW World Championship reign, Darby Allin had reportedly long been viewed internally as a future titleholder. However, there were said to be several people within the company who questioned the creative direction surrounding putting the championship on him.

Tonight, Allin is scheduled to defend the AEW World Title against MJF in a Hair vs. Title match.

As for the betting odds, MJF is reportedly viewed as a heavy favorite heading into the show. Darby Allin initially opened as the favorite before the odds shifted by midweek. Other names reportedly listed as strong favorites include Will Ospreay, Thekla, Athena, and Jon Moxley.

There was also speculation among fans that Jeff Jarrett may have helped facilitate AEW’s reported deal involving the Minnesota Twins due to his history working with baseball organizations. However, that reportedly was not the case. There is also said to be no change regarding Jarrett’s current AEW status, as he remains under a talent contract, while RJ City continues working in a creative role.

Additional betting favorites when sportsbooks first opened reportedly included Thekla, Cage & Cope, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Willow Nightingale, Team Jericho, and Swerve Strickland.

Current favorites reportedly include Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, MJF, Athena, Swerve Strickland, Thekla, Jericho and The Elite, along with Cage & Cope.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Preview For Tonight’s Pay-Per-View From Queens, NY. (5/24/2026) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

You can also check out our Double Or Nothing 2026 Preview And Predictions.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)