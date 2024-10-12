Some spoiler notes and backstage news has surfaced ahead of the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view this evening.

* Madison Rayne produced the four-way top contender match leading into tonight’s show on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The bout was a late replacement after Britt Baker was pulled from the show.

* Willow Nightingale was originally planned to beat Britt Baker before she pulled out of Dynamite: Title Tuesday. It was not a situation of Baker pulling out for this reason, but instead a legitimate last-minute pull-out. Nightingale won the four-way that Rayne produced to keep her title opportunity planned for tonight’s show.

* There has been no word yet regarding Bobby Lashley being at the venue for tonight’s show. Obviously if he is debuting, they will likely try to keep it a secret.

* Swerve Strickland has long been planned to work this show in his home state, despite not having a match. The creative direction for his segment was reportedly adjusted throughout the week.

* A few of the winners had not been relayed to talent as of last night, but numerous winners were decided weeks ago for the show.

* Tony Khan won’t be at the Jacksonville Jaguars game this week due to the game being in London, England.

* AEW was aware that Jimmy Jacobs would not be at the show tonight as of Tuesday this week. As noted, he parted ways with AEW, who is using his departure as a way of taking the time to freshen up their creative department.

* Adam Cole is in town for the show this evening. He was also at All Out and multiple recent Dynamite shows, so it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll appear.

* Mark Briscoe wants to have more marquee matches on ROH On HonorClub each week.

(H/T: Fightful Select)