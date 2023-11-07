Some late spoilers for tonight’s post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania have surfaced.

In addition to the matches announced for the show, the program this evening will also feature Seth Rollins in an opening promo segment, a vignette featuring Natalya, a segment with Drew McIntyre backstage, a video on the WWE Intercontinental Championship, a DIY vs. The Creed Brothers match, a Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark backstage segment, and a three-segment main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.

Additionally, Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event, and while Tegan Nox is backstage as we noted earlier, she is not, in fact, listed in the official match graphic for the Women’s Battle Royal.

